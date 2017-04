A two month investigation into an alleged case of child molesting in Vincennes has resulted in nine separate counts of child molesting against 50-year-old Bruce A. Vanlue of Vincennes. He was arrested yesterday at 3-pm at his home on warrants. He’s also charged with fondling a child under 14 and two counts of performing sexual conduct in front of a minor. Bond was set at $75,000 at the Knox County jail.