Illinois Senate committee OKs immigrant protections

photo from West Suburban Journal

(AP) The Illinois Senate Executive Committee has endorsed wide-ranging protections for immigrants in response to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on people in the U.S. illegally.

The plan by Senate President John Cullerton would require federal immigration authorities to have a criminal warrant to enter schools or clinics in search of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. And it would bar local police from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials unless a valid warrant is involved.

The Executive Committee on Wednesday sent the Chicago Democrat’s plan to the floor on the strength of 11 Democratic votes. Five Republicans voted “present.”

Sen. Chris Nybo of Elmhurst is the committee’s GOP spokesman. He questions whether the state should tell municipal police departments not to cooperate with federal officials.