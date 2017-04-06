5 year old abuse victim of Vincennes has died

James Baldwin was charged with attempted murder in the incident Tuesday.

The five year old boy in Vincennes, severely injured Tuesday in Vincennes, admittedly by his father, has died. The child passed away overnight at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis according to reports.

Police were called at 1:32pm Tuesday to an unresponsive child at 1323 Bayou Street. The caller said quote “I killed my son.” Emergency personnel arrived and started resuscitation efforts. The boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and then flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Police Chief Dusty Luking reported yesterday the boy had been strangled. Knox County’s Coroner reported that the boy died just before 2-am today.

The father, James Baldwin was at the home when police arrived Tuesday he was questioned and arrested for attempted murder. With the boy’s death, those charges are likely to be amended.