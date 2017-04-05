Voters elect city officials and school board members

Yesterday was Consolidated Election Day in Lawrence County. J. Michael Crask was elected mayor in Bridgeport as he beat out Bill Gray and Jason Thacker. In Sumner, Betty L. Brian beat out incumbent mayor Gary W. Hutchinson to become the new mayor. Lawrenceville Mayor Don Wagner, St. Francisville Mayor T. J. Moyes and Russellville Mayor Heather Blasingame all ran unopposed. Kenny Waller won the District 3 School Board seat by beating out Haley Hoke. Michael Brian was elected Christy Township Road Commissioner as he beat out Lee W. Bridwell and Charles Roark. Jessica Zellars beat out incumbent Lori Thacker to become Bridgeport City Clerk; while Tammy Tate defeated incumbent Bonnie Griffin to become Bridgeport City Treasurer. Carla Moyes was elected St. Francisville Alderman in Ward Three by beating out Carolyn Hoh.