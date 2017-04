Alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed one man and injured another.

It happened just after 6 yesterday morning in Sullivan County on Old 41.

Indiana State Police say a car ran off into a ditch after exiting a curve. The vehicle went airborne and hit a tree rolling on it’s top.

Two men were ejected, the driver was killed. His identity has not been released.

The survivor was Samuel Alan Mack of Vincennes. He was taken Terre Haute Regional Hospital with serious injuries.