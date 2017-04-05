State high court denies Governor Rauner’s bid for union contract appeal

(AP) The Illinois Supreme Court has declined a request to bypass a lower court and immediately take up Gov. Bruce Rauner’s case for imposing pay and working conditions on members of the state’s largest public employees’ union.

The Republican and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees state council received notice Tuesday that the court wouldn’t accept a direct appeal over the validity of a state labor ruling.

That ruling last fall found that protracted contract talks with AFSCME were at “impasse.” That means Rauner could impose his terms and the union could strike.

But the union sued. On appeal, the 4th District Appellate Court barred Rauner from taking action until it decides the merits of the case.

That prompted Rauner’s appeal. The case returns to the 4th District.