Man attempts murder on five year old son

On 04/04/2017 at approximately 1:32 PM, the Vincennes Police Department was notified by Knox County Central Dispatch of an unresponsive child at 1323 Bayou Street. The caller stated “I killed my son”. Vincennes Police officers, Vincennes Firefighters, and EMS arrived on scene. The five year old male child was in fact unresponsive. Resuscitation efforts were started as soon as possible. The child was transported to the Good Samaritan Hospital and thereafter by air. It was immediately apparent that the nature of the call was not medical. The child’s 53 year old father, James Baldwin, was located at the residence. Baldwin was transported to the Vincennes Police Department for questioning and subsequently arrested. He was taken to the Knox County Jail and booked in for Attempted Murder a Felony. The Vincennes Police Department continues to investigate. Assisting agencies: Vincennes Fire Department, Knox County Prosecutors Office, DCS. The child is in grave condition.