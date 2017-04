A trial date has been set for a Mt. Carmel man charged in the drunk driving death of a Grayville man. Omar Gutierrez is charged with driving under the influence causing death. The charge stems from a head-on collision on Illinois Route 1 south of Mt. Carmel which took the life of 67 year-old Phillip Orr in February. Gutierrez pled not guilty to the charge. A June 5th trial date was set. Gutierrez remains in custody on $500,000 bond.