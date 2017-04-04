It’s Election Day





Today is Consolidated Election Day in Lawrence County. There are mayoral races in both Bridgeport and Sumner. In Bridgeport, there is a three-way race to replace current mayor Brad Purcell, who is not on the ballot. Former Mayor and current Lawrence County Council Chairman Bill Gray is running against current Bridgeport City Council member Jason Thacker and J. Michael Crask. In Sumner, current mayor Gary W. Hutchinson is being challenged by former mayor Betty Brian. Lawrenceville, St. Francisville and Russellville mayoral candidates are running unopposed today.

Rides Mass Transit District is offering rides to the polls today for no charge. Anyone in Lawrence County interested in a ride to the polls can call 877-667-6117 to schedule their ride