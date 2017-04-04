From the Knox County jail…..

Knox County Mugshots

-Vincennes Police arrested Michael Cox, 34, for dealing and possession of marijuana as well as visiting a common nuisance. He was jailed at 5:30 this morning.

-At 12:45 am today, Vincennes Police report they arrested 28-year-old Danielle Portee of Vincennes. She was taken into custody at 119 Lyndale for public intoxication.

-At just before 3 this morning, Vincennes officers were called to the 600 block of South 16th to investigate a report of domestic battery. 36-year-old Peter M. Watson was arrested for strangulation and domestic battery in the case and taken to the Knox County Jail.

-The website Vincennes-dot mugshot dot press is showing that Ron Charlton was booked into the Knox County jail yesterday for auto theft, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, residential entry and operating a vehicle while never licensed.

-Louis Dant, 69, was arrested yesterday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated.

-35-year-old Brandon Smith was arrested on a failure to appear warrant Monday.

-Charles Polk arrested for failure to appear Monday.