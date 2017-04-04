Cheryl Lynn Earnst, age 57, of rural Sumner, Illinois died Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Lawrence County Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 21, 1959 in Columbia City, Indiana, the daughter of Richard Dean Michael and Sharon Louise Hapner Michael. She married Roger Earnst on September 10, 1977, and he survives.

Cheryl worked at Golden Rule Insurance Co. for 18 years. For the past 14 years she has been working for Financial Healthcare Resources through the Lawrence Co. Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Christian Church of Sumner. She enjoyed going to auctions and was a wonderful cook. Most of all she enjoyed her family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, great mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and one brother Jerry Lee Michael.

Survivors include her husband Roger; two sons, Eric Earnst of Sumner, Illinois and Christopher Earnst of Owensville, Indiana; one brother Larry Dean Michael of Cromwell, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Bryce Allan Earnst, Caleb Angle, and Sarah Wyatt.

Funeral services for Cheryl will be Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sivert-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Sumner, Illinois. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Sumner Cemetery. Memorial donations in Cheryl’s memory may be made to the Christian Church of Sumner.