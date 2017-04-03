Migration from Illinois to Indiana likely to grow

(AP) Experts say the number of Illinois residents pulling up stakes and moving to Indiana likely will grow in the coming years because of factors including a lower cost of living and lower taxes.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows more than 34,220 Illinois residents moved to Indiana in 2015, the most recent year for which data was available.

Northwest Indiana Forum Economic Development Director Joe Rurode tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times people also are migrating to the region because they recognize significant quality of life improvements that are occurring.

The Chicago-based Illinois Policy Institute think tank says the South Shore Line West Lake expansion and double-tracking projects are poised to draw even more Illinois residents across the state line with shorter commute times.