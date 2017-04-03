God called Fleeda Mae Elder Faith home on April 1, 2017.

She was born in Washington, IN on February 5, 1920 the daughter of Otto Elder and Mary LaGard Elder.

Fleeda resided at Colonial Assisted Living and previously lived in Indianapolis for sixty-five years. Fleeda was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II. She retired from the General Electric accounting department in 1982 after twenty-nine years. She was a member of Fairfax Christian Church, Eagle Creek DAR, lifetime member of Indianapolis Valley of Scottish Rite. Fleeda volunteered for DAR by presenting flags at naturalization court, she volunteered as a tax aide, and also volunteered at Zionsville Christian Park Retirement Home and The American Red Cross at the VA Hospital for several years.

Fleeda was preceded in death by her husband Frances Faith and longtime friend Everett Goldsberry. Her siblings were Vera Jeffries, Millard Elder, Doris Hauskens and Ralph Elder. She was a loving Aunt to Ron Jeffries, Steve Jeffries, Rita Greene, Roger Elder, Marshall Elder, Ed Elder, Becky Ramsey, Mark Elder, Nancy Kimmel, Candy Blann, Cathy Woodward, Pat Elder, Ralph Elder, and Corrine Burton.

Funeral services for Fleeda will be held Tuesday at 2:00 pm at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with Fleedas family from noon until the hour of the service time of 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.