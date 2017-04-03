Driver charged in February fatal accident headed to court

A Mt. Carmel man charged in the drunk driving death of a Grayville man is scheduled back in Wabash County Circuit Court today. Omar Gutierrez is charged with driving under the influence causing death, improper lane usage and driving without a license. The charges stem from a head-on collision on Illinois Route 1 south of Mt. Carmel which took the life of 67 year-old Phillip Orr. A motion has filed on Gutierrez’s behalf to reduce his half million dollar bond. That motion will be heard during today’s hearing.