Knox County Jail reports

-A Vincennes man was arrested after a traffic stop today at 18 minutes past midnight. Police stopped 30-year-old Sandeep Singh at 9th and Main in Vincennes. He was charged with possession of marijuana and operating never licensed.

-At 11:06 last night, 22-year-old Keith A. McIntosh-Junior of Vincennes was arrested at Minneapolis and Chestnut in Vincennes. He was wanted on a Knox County, Indiana probation violation warrant.

– At 8-pm last night between 9th and 10th in an alley North of Main in Vincennes, Police were called o investigate a fight. 30-year-old Cherie Tiffany Warnick was arrested for public intoxication. Police say her blood alcohol content was .458.

-A Loogootee woman was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning on 6th Street in Vincennes. 43-year-old Christina Larae Fiscus is charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

-Samuel Chambers, 22 years old was jailed at 11:09 last night in Knox County on a probation violation. He was arrested by Bicknell Police.

-29-year-old Eric Newhouse was picked up on a probation violation by state police and booked in at 12:49-am Sunday.

-Vincennes Police arrested 25-year-old Megan Schlomer for possession of marijuana. She was jailed at 1:30 Saturday morning.

-19-year-old Kayla Vanhor was jailed for criminal trespassing Saturday night.

-Andrea Hout, 34, arrested for failure to appear Saturday.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brandi Booker, 34, for theft. She was incarcerated at 3:39 Saturday afternoon.

-56-year-old Carl Brown was charged with public intoxication by Bicknell Police and taken to the Knox county Jail at 4:41 on Saturday.

