The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and

platelet donors to give now to address a winter shortage. Vincennes

University will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on April 3 and 4, 12-6 p.m.

EST, at the Beckes Student Union, 1101 N. 2nd St.

Participants should bring a driver’s license or two other forms of

identification and a list of current medications.

To schedule a reservation time in advance, or for more information about

being a blood or platelet donor, visit www.redcrossblood.org.