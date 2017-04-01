Child molesting, robbery and drug arrests reported in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

-At 3:45 this morning, Vincennes Police were called to a family fight in the 800 block of North 5th. They arrested 37-year-old Brandi Jo Coffman of Vincennes for domestic battery with a moderate injury, which is a Level 6 Felony.

-A robbery investigation resulted in an arrest in Vincennes last night. Police were called to what was said to be a robbery at Maple Park at 6:45-pm. 38-year-old Steve J. Puza was charged with Level 5 Felony Robbery.

-A Vincennes man was arrested on a felony count of residential entry last evening. Officers responded to a call at 858 Ridgeway Avenue at 6:45 last night where 30-year-old Joshua M. Cochran was taken into custody.

-A man was jailed in Knox County yesterday on charges of child molesting involving a child under 14, rape and rape involving a mentally disabled person. Those are the charges listed on the website Vincennes-dot-mughsot-dot press, against 34 year old Jason Burden. He was booked into the Knox County Jail at 2:08pm on Friday.

-Bicknell Police arrested three people on various drug charges overnight. All three were booked into the Knox County Jail in the 1-am hour today. 52-year-old Joseph Parker is charged with dealing and possession of meth..and possession of paraphernalia and a syringe. 32-year-old Miles Daniels is charged with possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement…and, 34-year-old Vanessa Yocum was charged with possession of meth, a syringe and paraphernalia.

Knox County Mugshots