Vincennes man jailed for liquor store robbery

A Vincennes man was arrested Thursday morning following a robbery at Fort Knox Liquors at 15th and Hart Streets. Vincennes City Police found 34 year-old Rocky Keene allegedly involved in robbing the liquor store. Keene was accused of three separate counts of battery as part of the incident; police also claim Keene tried to steal a car to leave the scene but was unsuccessful.

Keene has been charged with robbery, three counts of battery, resisting law enforcement, and attempted auto theft. He also faces a second warrant for robbery out of California. Keene was booked into the Knox County Jail.