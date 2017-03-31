PACE gets grant dollars for Head Start

The PACE Community Action Agency has received over a million dollars in grant funds. Newspapers in Washington and Vincennes report it’ll be used to expand head start in the counties they serve.

Over $660,000 will be spent on the Early Head Start program to provide 2 classrooms each in Daviess and Knox Counties to serve a total of 32 infants and toddlers.

Over $425,000 will be used to increase class time for Head Start kids.

There are a total of 450 Head Start kids in the counties PACE serves 130 of those are in Daviess County.

Washington Times Herald Vincennes Sun Commercial