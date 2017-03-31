Mildred Julia Hagemeier, 97, Oaktown, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Oak Village Nursing Home.

Mildred was born August 19, 1919, in Hazelton, the daughter of John J. and Mary Louise (Wellman) Lane. She married Henry Hagemeier on April 18, 1939. She was a homemaker and worked side by side with her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Freelandville United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the Gideon’s International.

Mildred in survived by her children, Allen (Kay) Hagemeier of Carlisle and Phyllis (Joe) Daugherty of Oaktown; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry on April 26, 2010; and one brother.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Bicknell Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home with Jim Beery officiating. She will be laid to rest at Freelandville Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mildred’s memory to the Freelandville United United Methodist Church PO. Box 48 freelandville in 47535 or the Gideon’s Internationa c/o Bill Nicholason, 11916 E. St. Rd. 550, Wheatland, IN 47597. Online condolences may be made on the web at Frederick and Sons Funeral Homes.