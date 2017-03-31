Lawrenceville resident sentenced in meth making case

In Lawrence County court news

– 31 year-old Jeffrey Campbell of Lawrenceville has pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of anhydrous ammonia with intent that it be used to manufacture methamphetamine. Campbell was sentenced to 54 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections. followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. Campbell is also required to pay a $1,000 drug assessment fee as well as court costs.

– 33 year-old Kevin Carie of Lawrenceville pled guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Carie was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. Campbell is also required to pay court costs.

-Lawrence County State’s Attorney Michael M. Strange announced that 34 year-old David Przygocki of Lawrenceville pled guilty to a charge of theft. Przygocki was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. Przygocki is also required to pay a court costs. Restitution will be determined at a future hearing.