Judith Lynn (Devonshire) Cunningham, age 72 of Bridgeport, passed away at her home early Thursday morning, March 30, 2017.

She was born in Evansville, IN on January 23, 1945 to Meredith and Wanda (Kirts) Devonshire.

On June 16, 1967, Judy married Steve Cunningham at the Chauncey United Methodist Church.

Judy was a cheerleader for BTHS and graduated in 1963. She then attended Vincennes University where she earned Sigma Cum Laude, and she earned her Bachelor’s of Science from Indiana State University. Judy taught 8th grade at Bridgeport School. Throughout the years, she and her husband, Steve, owned and operated Bridgeport Nursing Home, Mercy Ambulance Service, and Cunningham Funeral Homes.

Judy cherished the time spent with her family. She always looked forward to the family trips to Kentucky Lake. She hated to see the family weekend come to an end each year. A few things she truly enjoyed were: going to Draft Horse Sales, watching her kids and grandkids in sporting events, cooking and teaching her kids and grandkids how to cook, reading, cross word puzzles, and riding horses. Judy was accepting and compassionate …just an exceptional person.

Surviving family includes: her husband of 49 years- Steve Cunningham of Bridgeport: her children- Lance Cunningham of Bridgeport, Mandy Wilsey and her husband Gary of Danville, IN, Meri Martha Smith and her husband Henry of Princeton, IN, Melinda Young and her husband Jason of Bridgeport, and Tom Cunningham of Bridgeport: eight grandchildren- Brock, Brant, and Kane Wilsey, Kamryn and Baron Young, and R.J, J.T. and J.L. Smith: one brother- Jerry Devonshire and his wife Gloria of Robinson: and her niece and nephews- Daphne, Nathan, and Tyler.

She was preceded in death by: one daughter- Melissa Jayne Cunningham: her parents- Meredith and Wanda Devonshire: and her in-laws- Charles B. “Red” and Reba Cunningham.

A funeral service will be held for Judith Lynn Cunningham at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bridgeport. A visitation will be held Saturday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm. Burial will take place in Bridgeport City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital directly or through the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family on the web at Cunningham Funeral Homes.