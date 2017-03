-Vincennes University Police arrested three 18 year old girls on disorderly conduct charges yesterday. Tia Loggins, Juda Bishop and Ariel Akpulono were booked into the Knox County Jail in the 4pm hour Thursday.

-Bicknell Police arrested 27-year-old Floyd Wheeler on a failure to appear warrant Thursday.

-James Lehman Stanley, 30-years-old, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated yesterday in Knox County. The arrest made by state police.

Knox County Mugshots

.