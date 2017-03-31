Alta L. Wilson, 79, of Lawrenceville, Illinois died on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

She was a retired computer operator for the U.S. Air Force and member of the Valley Lutheran Church in Los Lunas, New Mexico.

Survivors include her four sons, Robert Wilson, Carey Wilson, David Wilson and Daniel Wilson; one daughter, Janet Akers; three brothers, Eugene Huettel, Larry Huettel and Loren Huettel; and four sisters, Bertha Eyere, Delores Henson, Myla Liermann and Zelda Clements.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. CDT on Sunday at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. Visitation will be 1 p.m. CDT until the hour of services on Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.emmonsmaceysteffey.com.