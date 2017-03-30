SIU looking at $30M budget cuts

The president of Southern Illinois University says the Carbondale campus needs to cut $30 million due in part to the lack of a state budget.

President Randy Dunn says in a Wednesday letter to the campus that he will ask the school’s board of trustees to consider declaring a short-term financial emergency for the Carbondale campus. He says Carbondale also may borrow money from the Edwardsville campus.

Dunn wrote that SIU shouldn’t “reasonably assume state money will be forthcoming anytime soon.” He blames the lack of state funding for the financial problems paired with enrollment losses. Dunn called the state budget impasse a “governmental abomination.”

Dunn says specific cuts should be finalized no later than July 1. SIU trustees next meet April 6.

Illinois has been without a state budget for 21 months.

(story by AP)