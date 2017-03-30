Knox Arrests; Man charged in burglary

KNOX ARRESTS

Knox County Mugshots

-At 10-am yesterday the Vincennes Police department conducted a burglary investigation at 501 Busseron. The report they arrested 44-year-old Ricky L. Morris for felony counts of burglary and theft. He’s also charged with criminal mischief. Morris is charged in connection with a burglary Wednesday at the Coin Center Laundromat on College Avenue in Vincennes.

-DNR officers arrested a man at Quabache (Wabash) Trails Park in Vincennes last evening. 33-year-old Robert R. Followell was wanted on a warrant for sexual battery.

-Bicknell Police arrested 31-year-old Amber Pate yesterday on two counts of theft. She was booked in at 2-pm yesterday in Knox County.

-28-year-old Jacob Ball was arrested for possession of a syringe, marijuana, a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was jailed at 10 last night. The arrest made by VPD.

-38-year-old Dennis Vickers was arrested by Knox County authorities for operating while intoxicated. He was booked in at 5:46-am Wednesday.