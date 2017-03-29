Robert Lee “Bobby” Goforth, 52, of Burleson, Texas, passed away March 24, 2017 at his residence.

He was born March 12, 1965 in Vincennes to Donald and June (Brock) Goforth.

A 1983 graduate of South Knox High School, Robert served in the Army and retired from metal stamping. He was a member of the Eagles #384 and enjoyed music, going to concerts, collecting beer steins, wood working, cooking, recycling, and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, Heather (Harrison) Goforth, whom he married on July 19, 2008; his father, Don and Rosalie Goforth of Fritchton; his mother, June and Russell Wells of Georgia; his children, Brock and Andrew Goforth of Vincennes, and Jeffrey Goforth of Norfolk, VA; his step children, Matthew Ridge of Joshua, TX; and Haylee Ridge of Burleson, TX; his brothers and sisters, Mark Wells of Alabama, Kim Goforth of Wisconsin, Donna Hobbs of Georgia, and Stefanie Wells of Alabama; his step sisters, Gail Mitchell of Tennessee, and Sandi Decker of Vincennes; and his grandchildren, Connor Goforth, Carson Goforth, Chevy Goforth, Ryleigh Goforth, Domino Goforth, Aribella Goforth, Sienna Goforth, and Nathaniel Goforth.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Friday March 31, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home. All other services will be private at the request of the family.